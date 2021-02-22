Mic Drop: Let's Take a Genre Trip

Genesis Owusu – Gold Chains Screenshot : YouTube

Whether it’s personal growth, stories of the past, love or jealousy, music has a way of pulling us in. From pop-rock to hip-hop to soul and R&B, this week’s releases explore a variety of emotions, voices and unique points of view on multiple important topics.

Lava La Rue, a British hip-hop/R&B artist takes us on a journey through London’s underground all the while expressing her feelings on matters such as the Black Lives Matter movement, ‘Me Too’ and LGBT+ movements. ANoyd and Ghetts, artists who fall into completely different genres, each give us a glimpse into their come-up in the industry, the toll it has taken on relationships and even ask some questions the listener might be thinking of themselves.

R&B drops of the week include tracks from Justine Skye and Mahalia, who each draw on technology to give depth to their music videos, but on opposite ends of the technological spectrum: one uses equipment like old boxy television sets and VHS cameras while the other puts more emphasis on neon lights, long-distance online manipulation and self-driving cars.

Also, Timbaland gives us a mid-90s throwback and I’m really here for it.

All in all, the music released this week embodies every emotional high and low that Black History Month encompasses. Each song pulls the listener in and does what music does best: bring out the hard-hitting emotions within.