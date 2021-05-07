Mic Drop: It's Friday...You Know, the Freakin' Weekend

Little Simz, Cleo Sol — “Woman” Screenshot : YouTube

Friday. The freakin’ weekend. The day that we all wake up looking forward to the moment our eyes open on Monday morning. As it gets warmer and we shift into a new season, the week’s music releases have been too good to wait until Monday. So I’ll be putting you onto the weekly hits to propel you through the weekend.

Anthony Hamilton has brought out another wide brim hat and his broken heart with his new release “You Made a Fool of Me.” This man’s heart has been broken for over 20 years and he still manages to come out with songs that both hit you right in your feels and make you dance all at the same time. Maybe it’s his charisma or attitude that has him locked in an emotional tug of war, but I’m just glad I get to experience it on this side of the screen.

Snoop Dogg and Ice-T are on a track together that’s dedicated to the hip-hop legends of the West and it goes hard. Even though the choice to have Ty Dolla $ign on the song confuses me just a little, his hook does go equally as hard and I appreciate it.

We also have a track dedicated to the badass women of the world and how they’re holding it together. The “Venom” singer (a track that has just taken over the TikTok world) Little Simz speaks on the importance of women on the come up and the support they both get and deserve from the community.

Oh, and J. Cole dropped “Interlude,” the first single off his upcoming album The Off Season that drops next week. He only gave us this as a warning:

So here we are.

These tracks are all over the place but have one major thing in common: they all go hard in their own right whether it’s emotionally, lyrically or rhythmically.