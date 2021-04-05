Mic Drop: Hip Hop, House and Where We Hail From

Bree Runway – “Hot Hot” Screenshot : YouTube

It’s a new month, and you know what they say about April—how it brings showers and all that. Well, this week’s artists have showered us in house, hip hop and dancehall tracks. House is just one of those genres that you can’t help but dance to and while traditional beats are incorporated across different genres, the staple of the genre will always have you ready to go out and get down. Hip hop and dancehall are just as easy to move to and this week’s tracks only emphasize that, even combining the two genres to create absolute bangers. Dance remains tried and true this week and holds it down across the board—even if the lyrics might have us in our bag.

Another theme this week? Where these artists call home—specifically, Chicago. Producer oddCouple has a strong connection to the Windy City and puts emphasis on Chicago-based artists such as Jamila Woods and Chance the Rapper. This week he collaborated with Woods on an R&B neo-soul track and as always, the two made magic. Speaking of magic, Nez rode through the streets of Chicago with 8AE and Flo Milli in a black and white video that, dripped in jewels, speaks for itself.

While we dance away the pandemic blues and create our own clubs (in the house) is clear that we’re going to be showered in hits all month long.