Mic Drop: Aye, Must Be the Money

Music

Cautious Clay – Karma & His Friends
Screenshot: YouTube

Ah, yes...money. It’s what makes the world go round, right? The secret to any good come-up song—or anything come-up related—is the connection to money and how money can make most things better. Dollar-dollar bills are always on someone’s brain at some point or another, but the ugly sides to wealth aren’t as often discussed, making an idealized life out of something that could ultimately do more harm than good.

Cautious Clay, who just announced the release of his debut album coming in June, takes us on a VHS tape-filled journey of the rise and fall of wealth and the dangers of isolation that come with it. Paris Texas, a Compton-based alternative hip-hop duo, voices their views on how money affects poor communities and how an overwhelming amount of opulence might turn someone off of wealth and excess.

Conversely, Saweetie is fanning out hundreds splayed across a hot pink car and you think, “hmm, maybe this life is for me.” The Icy Queen gives us “pretty bitch summer” vibes with her signature ice and Grecian-inspired architecture. And Kenny Mason, a new “angelic hoodrat” favorite gives us a back-and-forth dialogue with Freddie Gibbs in his newest single, “Much Money.”

Money is money is money—or, money is money is pain. Whatever way you choose to think about it, these artists have something to say.

Andra Day – “Phone Dies (prod. Anderson .Paak)”

Andra Day swept us off our feet with her performance as Billie Holiday in The United Stated vs. Billie Holiday. Her recent single, “Phone Dies” produced by Anderson .Paak is a vibrant mix of instrumentals and her smoky, sensual voice blending together in a jazzy-pop track. With horns, big-band drums, staccato voices and flowing vocals it’s the type of song you’re gonna want to add to your bedroom jams playlist and bump to on the dance floor. I’m living for the Andra Day x Anderson .Paak collab; with his highly anticipated new album with Bruno Mars, the Latin-inspired drumming cements his artistic style and aesthetic.

April 16, 2021, Warner Records Label

BXB Love – “Matrix”

Soft acoustic pop mixed with Black girl magic is a music trend I can get behind. This song is exactly what any 20-something needs to hear—which is exactly who BXB Love (pronounced Bob Love) is hoping to reach. Living in the matrix of society that simultaneously lifts women up while pushing them down, her lyric, “tired of fighting with my own damnation,” can also be taken as, “tired of fighting with my own damn nation.” The acoustic guitar that compliments Love’s voice is accompanied by a shaker and distorted vocals as the percussion, adding a different dimension to the song without detracting from the message.

Plus, she recommends burning some sage, which is some real *sage* wisdom.

April 14, 2021, BXB LOVE (Pop)

Cautious Clay – Karma & His Friends

Do you want to buy one of Dave Grohl’s teeth? Purchase a dog that is the same cost as your Mercedes? Eat seal? Well, Cautious Clay is certainly intrigued by the possibilities of wealth and calls the number on the screen in his visuals to enroll in a course about getting rich quick. In this alternative R&B track, Clay both shows us the beauties and privileges that come with endless wealth—and the ways it ostracizes and fosters loneliness. The track itself features a wide range of instrumentals such as strings, keys and heavy bass. Cautious Clay’s debut album, Deadpan Love is out everywhere on June 25.

April 15, 2021, Cautious Clay/Downtown Music Publishing (R&B)

Dua Saleh – “Signs”

If there’s anything that’s “in” right now, it’s astrology. Since lockdown, people have been especially curious to know your sign and attribute behaviors to where the stars aligned at the moment you were born. Sudanese pop and R&B artist Dua Saleh wants to know, too. Their newest single “Signs” asks “what’s your sign?” (though they only offer that their sign could be a scorpion or a lion—Scorpio/Leo much?). The head-bopping deep bass hits right you right in the chest, giving off the type of confidence similar to driving down the highway, music blasting and having the time of your life. On top of the catchy lyrics and hardcore R&B vibe Saleh provides, they’ll make their acting debut acting in season three of Netflix’s Sex Education as Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale High School.

April 16, 2021, Against Giants (Alternative Hip Hop)

K Camp – “Life Has Changed (feat. PnB Rock)

There’s a lot happening on the come-up this week—life-changing things, even, especially for PnB Rock. Well-versed hit maker K Camp is back at it again with PnB Rock in a new R&B track that gives a nod to Ginuwine’s “Differences.” The tinkling bells paired with the fast-paced and trilling high hat create a “spacey” feeling to the song. Hip hop loves a good come-up, but this track takes it to a new level, bringing in other characters who are looking for that same inspiration to pull themselves up and follow whatever path they’ve dreamt up. The percussion dips in an out at different moments throughout the song, driving specific points to the song that hit hard lyrically.

April 17, 2021, Interscope Records (R&B)

Kenny Mason – “Much Money (feat. Freddie Gibbs)”

Last year, Kenny Mason released his album Angelic Hoodrat. Last Friday, he released its follow-up, Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. After listening to “Much Money” with Freddie Gibbs, it’s clear the term “Angelic Hoodrat” not only describes the name of Mason’s albums but the way he approaches music. Flitting aimlessly between floating vocals and cutting raps, he continues to surprise us with the dynamic elements of each track and the albums as a whole. Freddie Gibbs also leans into the feature game this year and I’m here for it. His unique voice and flow compliment the effortless switch-ups provided by Mason. Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut is out on all platforms now.

April 16, 2021, Not specified (Alternative Hip Hop)

Paris Texas – “Force of Habit”

The experimental duo Paris Texas, just dropped their third single, “Force of Habit.” Focusing on the alluring pull of wealth and getting out of poverty, the song looks at how money is ingrained in the minds of everyone—and thinking about it is a force of habit. The repetitive visuals behind the singers shows the parallels of Black joy and pain. The lyrics combine lyrical rapping and monotone vocals that show two sides of the same coin and create a seamless exploration of hip hop and alternative rock. The cinematography is shot through blurred vignettes, evoking a storytelling format that opens vibrantly and fades with every passing verse.

April 13, 2021, Paris Texas LLC (Alternative Rock, Hip Hop)

Shungduzo – “White Parents”

Artist/activist Shungdzo wants you to know you’ll never bring her home to your white parents. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

April 16, 2021, BMG Rights Management (Unspecified)

Saweetie – “Risky (feat. Drakeo the Ruler)”

Meg has given us “Hot Girl Summer,” and Saweetie is giving us “Pretty Bitch Summer,” plus a playlist to accompany it. Pretty Summer Playlist: Season 1 is Saweetie’s newest project—signing rising artists for collabs geared towards getting us out in the sun and onto the dance floor. “Risky” features Drakeo the Ruler, an up-and-coming Los Angeles rapper. His flow is a combination of traditional mumble rap and the hard-hitting cadence of spoken word poetry, dripping in diamond chains to match the Icy Queen’s, well, ice. Saweetie just does not seem to be slowing down and we are here for it!

She really said: “all that drama and that gossip / you can miss me” and kept right on fuckin’ it up.

April 16, 2021, Warner Records (Hip Hop)

Young Stoner Life, Young Thug and Gunna – “Solid (feat. Drake)”

Young Thug, Gunna and Young Stoner Life (YSL) Records released Slime Language 2, a 23-track collaborative album with features such as Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, Future and more. “Solid” was released alongside the album drop featuring Drake and an upbeat trap rhythm. The song features very traditional trap sounds but carries a different feel because Drake, Young Thug and Gunna have similar flows but the melody behind each verse changes, making each voice feel as if it were seamlessly cut together from different songs.

April 16, 2021, Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment (Hip Hop)

