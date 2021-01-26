Mic Drop: Are We on the Come-Up?

Lo Village – “Lost in America” Screenshot : YouTube

We all know music can be a useful outlet for all of the pent-up shit we deal with, whether we’re simply listening to it or actually making it—and on the subject of “making it,” this week’s music releases all had a major “come-up” vibe to them.

For instance, I was really excited when I saw that Erick the Architect had officially released a solo project. I’m a big fan of Flatbush Zombies and wasn’t disappointed by what he’s produced apart from the hip hop trio. There were also artists I hadn’t heard of, such as “Lo Village” (pictured above), whose island-meets-science-fiction-inspired music could inspire interesting conversations around Black hope in America.

In fact, most of this week’s music had some form of self-reflection or spiritual element tied to it. Regardless of when it was recorded, mixed or produced, all of these artists have clearly been going through it (who hasn’t?) and their music is doing a lot of the talking for them—but that’s what music is about, right? It’s a whole place to escape from the fucked up reality that comes with the last year or two—or even ten.

The only musician who didn’t seem to be in their bag this week was Jon Batiste, an artist well past his come-up phase—but that’s a whole other story.