Mic Drop: A Melodious Start to Black History Month

It’s officially Black History Month, and all I can say is that this month’s music is starting us off with a bang. The diversity of music produced and released is always astounding, and this week is no exception. Bringing us their A-game are artists who I wished I’d heard of sooner, artists I’ve been obsessed with for years and mixtapes where the production creates a world of its own.

One of the most poignant pieces is FKA twigs, Headie One and Fred again..’s new release Don’t Judge Me, which encompasses what I believe Black History Month is all about: finding love and joy through others while still, unfortunately, needing to be on the lookout for yourself.

But even though we’re celebrating joy, *tugs collar* there might also be a few songs that are perfect for a breakup scene in a television show (or real-life drama), or just itching to be the soundtrack behind a wig-snatching, food-throwing, mama-screaming fight in a Tyler Perry movie.

However, the most joyous moment of them all is Summer Walker’s Body, where she gives us a glimpse into her pregnancy in a beautifully done video. The joy continues alongside songs of hope, creativity and honoring ancestors, melodiously starting off Black History Month.