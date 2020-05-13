Melanie Fiona Will Portray Chaka Khan on Season 2 Of American Soul

Photo : Gregg DeGuire ( Getty Images ) , Neilson Barnard ( Getty Images )

Melanie Fiona has landed the coveted role of music icon Chaka Khan for the second season of American Soul, which tells the behind-the-scenes story of Don Cornelius’ hit show, Soul Train. Season 2 premieres on May 27 on BET.



The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer announced the exciting news on her Instagram page and wrote about how the “Through The Fire” musician inspired her growing up.

“I still can’t believe this actually happened!” Fiona wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of her in character as Chaka Khan on set. “Chaka is a huge inspiration to me. The fashion, the fire, the gift! Sheeeesh! I have been humbled to meet her, perform for her and now play her...I’ve done some really cool things in my life and career, but this one definitely feels like destiny.”

She continues by writing that as an artist, people respecting her enough for this opportunity is something she’s dreamed of. She thanks BET, the show’s executive producer Jesse Collins and casting agent Robi Reed for believing in her.

“To be thought of and entrusted with this role, is probably one of the highest honors and compliments I have ever received,” she continues. “I hope I made you all proud. I am eternally grateful.”