Meghan McCain Is Back in the Habit of Annoying Whoopi Goldberg, and We All Need Behind-the-Scenes Tea

In The Color Purple, Shug Avery (Margaret Avery) told Celie (Whoopi Goldberg) that it pisses God off when you walk by nature’s color purple without noticing.

It’s pretty safe to say that it pisses Whoopi off when Meghan McCain continues to rant without noticing that Whoopi has to give the verbal cue for a commercial break. On Monday, the ladies of The View were discussing sentient political fungus Marjorie Taylor Greene, who decided to compare Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandates on the House floor to…the Holocaust.



As the ladies of The View are wont to do, each co-host expressed their...views. Then came Meghan, who went left (ha!) and compared Greene to “The Squad” (Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.)) as a swipe at the Democratic Party when asked why the Republican Party wasn’t reprimanding Greene for these types of off-the-wall statements. In addition to that, Meghan believed the media was being hypocritical by focusing on that instead of anti-Semitism in regards to the Israel-Palestine conflict. As she ranted away, though, it was time to cut to commercial break. I’m sure she was welcome to continue her thoughts when they returned from the break—or you know, have the on-air commentator skills to wrap it up so she could get her points across succinctly and effectively.



But...



Meghan, whose demeanor is as uptight as the entitled elastic holding her ponytail together, didn’t take too kindly to Whoopi’s directive, apparently because she forgot that she works in daytime TV with required ad breaks. You know, the brands who help keep the show going and thus keep money in her pocket?!



“WHY ARE YOU CUTTING ME OFF?!” Meghan exclaimed, shaking her conservative coif in defiance.



“I’M CUTTING YOU OFF BECAUSE WE HAVE TO GO, MEGHAN—WHY DO YOU THINK I’M CUTTING YOU OFF...” Whoopi replied, clearly over Meghan’s bullshit and refusal to abide by basic TV broadcasting standards due to white entitlement.

On an otherwise slow news day in entertainment, there’s always one thing you can depend on daily—Meghan McCain trending on Twitter for being annoying as hell. Seriously, I feel like she’s always trending for annoying Whoopi by impeding her job as the show moderator. I guess that’s one way to not only be known for bringing up your father all the time.



Of course, Whoopi’s annoyance with Meghan isn’t new. In fact, it’s escalated so much so that she’s had to directly tell Ms. Not-the-Belligerent-Bayang to “stop talking!” That was in 2019. Spoiler alert: She did not stop talking, unfortunately. That said, their most recent squabble definitely had Twitter wondering what actually goes on behind-the-scenes at The View. Imagine being a fly on that wall!

I imagine Whoopi rocking back and forth like Miss Sophia (Oprah Winfrey) telling anyone in the media industry who might want to work on The View one day not to trade places with what she’s been through.



