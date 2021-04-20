Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, City Girls All Tapped for Rolling Loud Miami 2021

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California on March 14, 2021; Yung Miami (L) and J.T. of musical group City Girls attend day one of the 2018 BET Awards Radio Remotes on June 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California; Roddy Ricch performs at the 2019 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo : Kevin Winter for The Recording Academy/Roger Kisby for BET/ Alberto E. Rodriguez for BET ( Getty Images )

Rolling Loud, the Miami-based three-day hip-hop festival, is back and ready for action for this year’s festivities.

Advertisement

Though last year’s festival was postponed—ya know because of the parallelogram —OkayPlayer reports that a few of the same headlining acts are set to perform. That includes folks like Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Travis Scott. Additional artists announced include Houston’s head Hot Girl Coach Megan Thee Stallion, her boo thang Pardison Fontaine, the City Girls, Roddy Rich, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, 21 Savage, Bobby Shmurda, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, Swae Lee, Coi Leray, and many more.

While originally planned for the beginning of May, due to ever- changing restrictions and guidelines, this year’s festival will now happen at the end of July. For those who’ve already purchased tickets for the May event, Rolling Loud explained:

Those who can’t make the new dates will have the opportunity to obtain a refund. Information on how to obtain a refund will be sent out to ticket holders later this month. We are also working on sweetening the deal for those of you who choose to keep your tickets in addition to the rage pack you already earned from the last reschedule. For those of you who made hotel and/or travel reservations in May, we hear your travel concerns and realize that this is not an ideal situation. Thankfully, many major airlines are not currently charging change fees, and most Miami hotels have policies in place that allow for refunds. We can’t wait to reunite together in the pits we’ve all grown to love (and miss) so much. Many of you, like us, have been looking forward to Rolling Loud for months now. And although we may need to wait a little bit longer—trust that this comeback and reunion will be even stronger.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 goes down July 21-23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. with tickets set to go on sale at 12p.m. ET this Friday, April 23 at the festival’s official site.

