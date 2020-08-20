Megan Thee Stallion Posted Photographic Proof of Her Gunshot Wound, Which She Shouldn’t Have Had to Do

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Powerhouse Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019 on Dec. 12, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard ( Getty Images )

Following a frustrating discourse about the incident, Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture of the gunshot wound she suffered in July while at a party with Tory Lanez, Variety reports.

Advertisement

The Instagram post has since been taken down, but of course, the screenshots exist.



Warning: The following photo is graphic in nature.



Advertisement

On Wednesday, she took to social media to address the people accusing her of lying about the incident.



Her statement is as follows:



“Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the sh– YALL make up. I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk ? I got my stitches out my feet like 2 weeks ago and I was ready to go celebrate WAP going number1… I usually don’t address internet bullshit but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION.”

The misogynoir is real and rampant. While I always appreciate the strength in transparency and vulnerability, it shouldn’t have taken Meg posting a photo of her still-healing foot to prove anything to any of the ashen niggas harassing her. Black women shouldn’t have to expose our literal and emotional wounds (thus, re- traumatizing ourselves) to be believed and supported.



The rapper previously expressed her disappointment in response to the highly insensitive jokes surrounding her real-life trauma.



Advertisement

“It was super scary,” Meg said in a previous Instagram Live session back in July. “It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

Advertisement

On the flip side, Meg has kept that same women empowerment energy. On that same day, Meg and Cardi B partnered with Twitter and CashApp and gave away a total of $1 million to celebrate the power of women.



“To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars,” Meg tweeted.



Advertisement

The celebration was real, too, as several screenshots with $500 confirmations sprinkled throughout my timeline. It was a joy to see.



Advertisement

In the spirit of women empowerment, their recent single “WAP” has been lighting up the charts and breaking records. According to Billboard, the hit single not only went straight to #1 on the Hot 100 list, but it had the largest-ever streaming debut for a song, with 93 million U.S. streams in its first week. To celebrate this triumph, Cardi sent Megan a personalized Birkin bag. We love this sisterhood!



Advertisement

What a week! The two ladies also recently used their power and platform to engage in political discourse since we’re inching closer to an important presidential election.

Advertisement

Meg absolutely does not deserve what happened to her, nor does she deserve the awful response she’s had to endure. She does deserve the peak joy of relishing in her song’s success, and I wish her many more smiles to come.



Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!