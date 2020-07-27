Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Traumatic Shooting Incident: ‘The Worst Experience of My Life’

Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

In an emotional Instagram Live on Monday, Megan Thee Stallion spoke at length about the July 12th shooting that landed her in the hospital, calling the incident “the worst experience of my life.”

Advertisement

According to Megan, she was shot in both feet, which required surgery to get the bullets removed. As Variety notes, initial reports about the incident said she had cut her feet on broken glass.



“It was super scary,” said the “Savage” rapper, who paused several times throughout her remarks to catch her breath and fan tears from her eyes. “It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about and nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”



Advertisement

The July shooting, which is still under investigation and resulted in singer Tory Lanez’ arrest for carrying a concealed weapon, has been the subject of internet speculation and insensitive jokes, but relatively little compassion considering the real harm Megan endured.



Megan didn’t mention Tory Lanez once during the IG Live.

Advertisement

Addressing why she hadn’t said more to police at the time of the shooting, Megan said she wasn’t trying to protect anybody—“I just wasn’t ready to speak.” She also pushed back on the idea that she should be an open book about an incident that was clearly profoundly traumatic for her.



“Y’all take your whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a diary, and that’s not me,” she said. “I ain’t never seen so many men chime in something that ain’t none of their motherfuckin’ business. What if your sister got shot?”



Advertisement

But, Megan said, the shooting did help put things in perspective for her. The 25-year-old rapper talked about having to manage her life and career without having the support of her parents, who have both passed away.



“My momma was my best friend and I’m still really not over [her death], so you kind of try to fill your space with a bunch of people that you think is making you happy,” she said. Taking some time to herself in weeks since the shooting has made her realize how to protect her energy, she says.



Advertisement

“I just feel like I was moving really fast. I was moving too fast. I wasn’t taking enough time for myself,” Megan shared. “I thought I was ready to give good energy to other people, and other people wasn’t ready to give good energy to me.”



Advertisement

Over the weekend, The Roots’ drummer Questlove commented on the lack of press coverage around Meg’s shooting, noting that he had only recently heard the news.



“How this whole Meg situation happened and not reaching my radar is baffling me,” he said in an Instagram post, adding, “I just wanna know how come this isn’t taken in a serious [manner] (I’m dreading I already know the answer as I type each word).”



Advertisement

Megan thanked fans who supported her and lifted her up in prayer as she recovered from the shooting. By the end of her talk, her trademark confidence was on full display:



“I just want y’all to know a bitch is alive and well and strong as fuck, and ready to get back to my regular programming.”

