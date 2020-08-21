Megan Thee Stallion Names Tory Lanez as Her Shooter, Says She Tried to Protect Him Because 'Police Are Killing Black People for No Reason'

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Megan Thee Stallion is fed up.

On Thursday night, following her post showing her gunshot wound, the 25-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live to address the elephant in the room—by directly naming the person who allegedly shot her for the first time.



“Yes, this nigga Tory shot me,” Meg confirmed. “You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you’re dragging it.”



Shortly before she connected to her IG Live session, Meg issued a warning message on Twitter seemingly directed at Tory, “Lie one more time and Ima quit sparing you.”

Complex provided more details:



The Houston rapper denied rumors she had physically assaulted Lanez prior to getting wounded, and claimed their argument had nothing to do with Lanez’s alleged interest in Kylie Jenner. “I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, ‘Oh, she’s mad ‘cause he’s trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.’ No I wasn’t,” she continued. “You shot me.” Meg went on to provide more details about the incident, stating there were two other people in the vehicle prior to the shooting: Lanez’s security and her friend. She claimed she was in the front seat and Lanez was in the back as they were all arguing. Meg said that at some point during the verbal fight, she became fed up and decided to exit the car. Moments later, Lanez allegedly opened fire. “I get out the car...I don’t want to argue anymore,” she said. “I get out. I’m walking away. This nigga, from out the back seat of the car, starts shooting me. You shot me! I didn’t get cut by no glass.”

Meg also addressed the inevitable barrage of questions asking why she didn’t initially report him to the police.



“All this shit going on with the police?” Meg exclaimed, admitting she was scared when they approached, especially as she claimed the police were becoming more aggressive as time went on. “The police is shooting motherfuckers for anything. “The police was literally killing Black people for no motherfucking reason.”

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we—niggas, us Black people—got a gun in the car?” she added. “You want me to tell them we got in a gun in a car so they can shoot all of us up? Nigga, I’m scared...Why the fuck would I tell [the police] somebody got a gun in this car and this nigga shot me? So I can get shot, you can get shot, she can get shot, he can get shot?”

“I tried to save this nigga, even though he shot me, I tried to spare him!” Meg exclaimed. “And y’all motherfuckers are not sparing me!”



Meg reiterated that she never bothers anyone and only wants to make her music and “pop [her] shit,” but that she was compelled to set the record straight after what she has had to endure, including the accusations of lying, snitching and other attempts to discredit her.



“Stop lying on me. Stop acting like Black women is the motherfuckin’ problem. Stop acting like Black women are aggressive when all they’re doing is speaking the motherfuckin’ facts and you motherfuckers can’t handle it.” Meg noted.

“Stop playin’ with me and don’t play in my face no more,” Meg concluded. Sending much love to Meg and all the hate to misogynoir.



The Root has reached out to Tory Lanez’s team for comment on this matter and are awaiting a response.



A full recording of Megan’s Instagram Live session is below:

Megan Thee Stallion Admits Tory Lanez Shot Her On IG Live / YouTube

