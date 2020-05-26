The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Megan Thee Stallion Just Raised Her Price With Her 1st Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 for 'Savage' Remix

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Megan Thee Stallion performs on stage, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Atlanta.
Photo: Paul R. Giunta (Invision/AP)

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé can add “No. 1 on the Hot 100” to the list of self-proclaimed attributes—classy, bougie, ratchet, sassy, moody and nasty!—in their “Savage Remix.”

It’s official—after debuting at No. 2, the hit song is now No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list! This marks Meg’s first-ever number one song on the chart and Bey’s eighth.

Meg celebrated the news on Instagram and of course, shared the triumph with her hotties (aka her fans).

“Thank you GOD,” Meg wrote on her IG caption on Tuesday, dedicating the monumental feat to her hometown of Houston. “This is our first, but it damn sure won’t be our last! I love y’all so much!”

Billboard provided some more details and data regarding this triumph:

No. 1 in sales: “Savage” concurrently climbs 4-1 on the Digital Song Sales chart, up 55% to 30,000 downloads sold in the week ending May 21, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, good for the Hot 100's top Sales Gainer award.

The song was on sale in a variety of physical/digital combination offerings during the tracking week, including autographed CD and vinyl copies put up for purchase in Megan Thee Stallion’s webstore beginning May 15. Consumers could purchase CD and vinyl singles, each with a digital download; the download would be sent to consumers upon purchase, with physical versions due to arrive at a later date.

The momentum is going strong since the pair also debuted the animated music video for the song on Thursday. Plus, this all happened on Pam Grier’s 71st birthday, which is fitting given the aesthetics of Meg’s Fever mixtape.

Congrats to Meg and Bey!

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

