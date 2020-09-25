Megan Thee Stallion Is Performing on the SNL Premiere Hosted by Chris Rock—Oh, Did Something Else Happen? [Updated]

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019 on December 12, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif.; Chris Rock performs during the Movement Voter Project comedy benefit on October 24, 2018, in New York City. Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard ( Getty Images ) , Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Movement Voter Project ( Getty Images )

Megan Thee Stallion is having a stellar season.

In addition to the huge success of “WAP” and her Revlon deal, this week alone was packed with flourishing news for Thee Stallion, including being named one of the Time 100 Most Influential People of 2020 (and rocking a fierce cover courtesy of 2020 Root 100 honoree Dana Scruggs). On the heels of that honor, on Thursday, Saturday Night Live (SNL) announced details of its upcoming 46th season premiere—Chris Rock is set to host with Meg performing.

Oh, I know you didn’t think I was about to primarily focus the morning news on an opportunistic Oompa Loompa who pulled a predictably patriarchal and outright gross stunt attempting to profit off the violence of a Black woman less than 24 hours after Black women were mourning the fresh reopening of the constantly excruciating wound that is misogynoir-based injustice, right? Right.



Anyway!



More details via SNL’s press release sent to The Root:



This will mark Rock’s third appearance as host. The multiple Emmy and Grammy Award winner stars in the fourth installment of FX’s critically acclaimed drama series Fargo, launching Sept. 27. Megan Thee Stallion will make her SNL musical guest debut. Her latest album, Suga, has garnered over 900 million streams to date and spawned this summer’s smash hit and 3x platinum single, “Savage.”

Oh, and Black Twitter came together (led by Black women, naturally) with a cacophony of calls to stream Meg’s music! It was a beautiful sight to behold.

The 46th season premiere of SNL airs Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Update: 9/25/2020, 9:59 a.m. ET:

In a notable move that I hope other music (particularly hip-hop) sites and blogs follow, High Snobiety posted on Instagram (with an admirably strategic photo of Meg to center her instead) that they would no longer be covering the male rapper ( this word choice is the spirit of continuing not to give him grace by mentioning his name) who allegedly shot Meg Thee Stallion and attempted to exploit the violence enacted against her to sell his useless album, noting his “ moves are particularly sickening considering the proximity to this week’s ruling on the murder of Breonna Taylor.”

“The rapper just added to his list of disgraceful behavior by dropping the most toxic album of the year,” the publication wrote in the caption. “He recently became an music industry pariah after Megan Thee Stallion revealed that he shot her during an incident that led to his arrest on July 12. However, rather than publicly apologizing to Megan or addressing the issue, he released an album instead, using the media attention from the shooting to promote his work.”

More of this energy, please.