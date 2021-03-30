Megan Thee Stallion Donates $50,000 in Solidarity With the Asian-American Community

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is sending her support to the Asian-American community.

In partnership with Fashion Nova along with journalist and activist May Lee, Billboard reports that the “Hot Girl” is donating $50K to Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta, the nonprofit legal advocacy organization dedicated to protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in Georgia and the Southeast.

“I am heartbroken by the loss of eight individuals taken from their families on March 16 in a senseless, violent attack against Asian Americans,” Megan captioned in a post to Instagram. “To honor the mem ory of these victims, @FashionNova and I have partnered with the journalist and Asian activist @mayleeshow on a $50,000 donation to @advancing_justice_atl who work tirelessly to protect the civil and human rights of Asian Americans in Georgia and the Southeast. We stand in solidarity with all Asian Americans in saying that enough is enough. #StopAsianHate #StandWithAANHPICommunity .”

This is just the latest effort between the “Body” rapper and Fashion Nova. The two have also recently partnered to give away $1 million in donations, grants, and scholarships to “female-focused organizations, entrepreneurs, students and other inspiring women doing great things”’ in honor of Women’s History Month. Per Fashion Nova Cares, there have been over 25 recipients including but not limited to: The Black Trans Femme Artists Collective, HomeGirl Café, Girls Inc. of New York City, Casa De Esperanza, Black Women for Wellness, The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles, Until Freedom, Texas Southern University and The Breonna Taylor Foundation, the latter of which received $100,000 on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death some weeks back.

“Breonna’s name continues to be a catalyst for change and a powerful reminder that justice has still not been served,” Megan wrote online. “Fashion Nova and I are proud to give $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Foundation created by Tamika L. Palmer to honor the memory of her daughter. The core mission of the foundation is to support economic, social, and racial justice through police reform and government accountability. The foundation also seeks to help young people to realize their full potential, empowering them to participate in political processes and achieve better health, with mentorship programs for high-school girls, after-school initiatives, and educational support.”