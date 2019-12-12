Meet the Cast Who Will Be Scratchin’ and Survivin’ on Good Times: Live in Front of a Studio Audience

(L-R): Viola Davis arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sept. 2, 2019, in Los Angeles ; Jharrel Jerome attends the 2019 American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles ; Tiffany Haddish attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures’ “The Kitchen” on Aug. 5, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif . Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , David Livingston ( Getty Images )

Ain’t we lucky—the new cast of Good Times has been announced!

Until now, ABC has been pretty mum about the cast, but now we have the scoop on just who will be “hangin’ in a chow line” to portray the iconic characters on stage, live in front of a studio audience—you know, just like the old sitcom days.



According to t he Hollywood Reporter, Viola Davis and Andre Braugher will be leading ABC’s Good Times: Live In Front of a Studio Audience. Davis will be portraying Florida Evans (okay, no matter the chosen episode, we need at least one “Damn, damn, damn!” from Ms. Viola!), while Braugher will portray the patriarch, James Evans. But, that’s not all! Let’s break down this cast!



Jay Pharoah: J.J. Evans.

Asante Blackk: Michael Evans

Corinne Foxx: Thelma Evans (Since her father Jamie Foxx stole the show as George Jefferson in The Jeffersons live broadcast, I’m guessing they wanted to keep this casting all in the family...heh!)

Tiffany Haddish: Willona Woods



Additionally, recent Emmy-winner Jharrel Jerome will be joining the stage in a yet-to-be-announced mystery role. If I had to make a wild guess, I’d say he will don a hilarious costume with expert makeup and portray building superintendent, Nathan Bookman (originally portrayed by Johnny Brown… unless we get a surprise appearance by the man himself!).



Plus, Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will be singing the theme song together! This is going to be black as shit.



Th e New York Post reports:



ABC has not yet confirmed which episodes of All in the Family and Good Times will be recreated as part of the special. The first edition of the franchise averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating among viewers 18-to-49 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special.

Live In Front of a Studio Audience: All In The Family and Good Times airs Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

