Meek Mill Sounds Off After Private Jet Is Searched In Miami: 'How Many Times We Gotta Be Searched Being Black, Man?'

Since his release from prison in 2018, Meek Mill has blossomed into an ardent proponent of criminal justice reform. In doing so, he’s gone to great lengths to not only rehabilitate his image, but help others avoid the pitfalls of our broken criminal justice system with the launch of the REFORM Alliance. Despite his best efforts to evolve beyond his past, the Grammy-nominated artist is acutely aware that he’s still a black man in Trump’s America, and because of that he believes he’s still being unfairly targeted by the authorities.

While traveling on his private jet over the weekend, the “Going Bad” rapper made a pit stop in Miami to refuel. And what should’ve been a quick delay ended up taking much longer as security descended upon his plane and conducted an unsolicited search, which Meek documented on Instagram.

“How many times we gotta be searched being black, man?” he says in the clip. “I be telling them, ‘The least y’all could do is give us an explanation for being searched.’ Y’all already know we black, we be getting searched too much.”

He continues, “All this shit, all our bags and shit got laid out. We just landed in Miami to pick up food and gas and they making us take all our bags off.”

Thankfully, security failed to find anything illegal or concerning on board, and Meek and his crew were able to continue on undeterred. We’ll never know the true nature of why the 32-year-old rapper’s private plane was searched, but let’s hope this encounter inspires Meek to go even harder with his commitment to criminal justice reform.

