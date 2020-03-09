Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
News

Meek Mill Sounds Off After Private Jet Is Searched In Miami: 'How Many Times We Gotta Be Searched Being Black, Man?'

Jay Connor
Filed to:Meek Mill
Meek MillRacial discriminationMiamiprivate jets
838
5
Save
Illustration for article titled Meek Mill Sounds Off After Private Jet Is Searched In Miami: How Many Times We Gotta Be Searched Being Black, Man?
Photo: Ronald Martinez (Getty Images)

Since his release from prison in 2018, Meek Mill has blossomed into an ardent proponent of criminal justice reform. In doing so, he’s gone to great lengths to not only rehabilitate his image, but help others avoid the pitfalls of our broken criminal justice system with the launch of the REFORM Alliance. Despite his best efforts to evolve beyond his past, the Grammy-nominated artist is acutely aware that he’s still a black man in Trump’s America, and because of that he believes he’s still being unfairly targeted by the authorities.

While traveling on his private jet over the weekend, the “Going Bad” rapper made a pit stop in Miami to refuel. And what should’ve been a quick delay ended up taking much longer as security descended upon his plane and conducted an unsolicited search, which Meek documented on Instagram.

Advertisement

“How many times we gotta be searched being black, man?” he says in the clip. “I be telling them, ‘The least y’all could do is give us an explanation for being searched.’ Y’all already know we black, we be getting searched too much.”

He continues, “All this shit, all our bags and shit got laid out. We just landed in Miami to pick up food and gas and they making us take all our bags off.”

Thankfully, security failed to find anything illegal or concerning on board, and Meek and his crew were able to continue on undeterred. We’ll never know the true nature of why the 32-year-old rapper’s private plane was searched, but let’s hope this encounter inspires Meek to go even harder with his commitment to criminal justice reform.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

An Open Letter to White Liberals Blaming 'Low Information' Black Voters for Not Cleaning Up White Folks' Mess

Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden While Jesse Jackson Backs Bernie Sanders

DaBaby Apologizes After Being Caught on Camera Slapping a Woman at an Afterparty

White House Fears Trump’s Handshake at CPAC Could’ve Exposed Him to the Coronavirus