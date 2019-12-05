Matthew A. Cherry's Hair Love Is Now Online and I'm About to Use My Tears to Moisturize My Hair, BRB

Hair Love / Sony Pictures Animation (YouTube)

One of my fondest memories of Grandma involves sitting betwixt her fair-skinned and veiny legs as she slathered Royal Crown grease over my thick follicles. She’d braid (or more accurately, plait) my soft tendrils into two or three ponytails and wrap each one into what I just learned is technically called a “hair bobble.” I called them “ballies.”

Anyway, the point is, other than playing spades and watching old people TV, what I remember most about my grandmother involves hair.



That’s exactly why I sobbed completely throughout and after watching Hair Love. Written & Directed by Matthew A. Cherry, Hair Love follows a young girl named Zuri who covets a particular hairstyle for a special day, thus leaving her father with the task of doing her hair for the first time. Shenanigans ensue! Bruce W. Smith and Everett Downing Jr. share director credits with Cherry.



Initially premiering as the opening short film to The Angry Birds Movie 2, Hair Love will have you in your feelings. All of them. I recommend tissues before hitting the play button, up above. Plus, Issa Rae lent her super recognizable voice to the film.

Get into it. Report back with your tears.

