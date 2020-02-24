Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
The Root Video

Matthew A. Cherry Shares Why Being Recognized at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards Means Just as Much to Him as the Oscars

Jessica Moulite
Filed to:Matthew A. Cherry
Matthew A. CherryCROWN ActBeyonceJay-ZNAACP Image AwardsOscarsKobe BryantNAACP
11
Save

Matthew A. Cherry is no stranger to award shows.

The former NFL player, producer, director, Oscar winner, and my personal “tweet-it-and-receive-it” goals achiever spoke with The Root on the red carpet of this year’s NAACP Image Awards about the importance of showing love to black folks, attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Gold Party, and more in the video above.

Check it out and be amazed by both his moisturized locs and his blackest moment since winning an Academy Award for his animated short, Hair Love.

Advertisement
Jessica Moulite

Jessica Moulite is a Video Producer for The Root. She loves telling stories people often times can't tell themselves—and Oprah. She's probably watching Black 90s reruns.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Oklahoma School District Apologizes for High School Basketball Announcer Who Called Players' Names 'Pretty Disgusting'

White Supremacist Group Arrested for Murder Plot, Found to Have More Targets in Mind Than Previously Known

Katherine G. Johnson, the Groundbreaking NASA Mathematician Featured in Hidden Figures, Has Died at 101

Clarence Thomas’ Wife, Ginni, Has Been Pushing Hires for Trump's Administration

Latest on The Grapevine

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement