Matthew A. Cherry Shares Why Being Recognized at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards Means Just as Much to Him as the Oscars

Matthew A. Cherry is no stranger to award shows.

The former NFL player, producer, director, Oscar winner, and my personal “tweet-it-and-receive-it” goals achiever spoke with The Root on the red carpet of this year’s NAACP Image Awards about the importance of showing love to black folks, attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Gold Party, and more in the video above.

Check it out and be amazed by both his moisturized locs and his blackest moment since winning an Academy Award for his animated short, Hair Love.