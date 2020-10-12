Master P Will Receive the 'I Am Hip Hop' Award at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards Ceremony

Master P visits Build to discuss the movie “I Got the Hook Up 2" on July 09, 2019, in New York City. Photo : Michael Loccisano/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Master P has been making ‘em say “ughhhhh” for years—and now, he’s going to make his acceptance speech at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards for a major reason. The rapper, actor and record producer has been named the recipient of the “I Am Hip Hop” Award and will be honored at this year’s upcoming ceremony.

More about Master P, via BET’s press release sent to The Root:



Percy ‘Master P’ Miller rose from humble beginnings to become a pioneer in the rap game and leave an indelible mark on the industry. His hard work and perseverance drove him to start No Limit Records ultimately building an empire that would become one of the most successful hip-hop brands in history, selling over 100 million records. Master P first rose to fame in the mid-1990s with the success of his hip-hop music group TRU as well as his fifth solo rap album Ice Cream Man, which contained his single “Mr. Ice Cream Man.” He gained further popularity in 1997 after the success of his platinum single “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” Throughout the 90s, No Limit Records released an astonishing 66 albums and amassed a collection of platinum plaques, generating nearly half a billion dollars in one decade, making millions and millionaires during that time. He embarked on a successful career in acting, starring in films, including I Got the Hook Up, Soccer Mom, Gone in 60 Seconds, Toxic and Foolish and starring alongside his son Romeo Miller in the sitcom Romeo! In addition to music, television and film, Master P’s mogul touch has transcended into the worlds of fashion, sports, management and more that has left him consistently ranked as one of the wealthiest figures on the American Hip Hop scene. Presently, Miller is working on his package food lines, RAPSNACKS, Uncle P’s, and Hoody Hoos Cereals. In addition to his food product lines, he is promoting his Moneyatti clothing and shoe products.

“I’m constantly trying to educate myself. I’m constantly trying to master whatever I do,” the music mogul told The Root this summer while promoting his documentary, No Limit Chronicles (a documentary that reminded folks just how much of an impact he had on the music industry, according to Black Twitter’s commentary).

With this honor, it looks like Master P is getting the hip-hop flowers he has long deserved.



The nominations for the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards were recently announced, with DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion and Drake leading the pack of top nominees. The list of performers for the ceremony that have been announced so far include 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe and Ty Dolla $ign.



The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, hosted by 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean), will broadcast Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

