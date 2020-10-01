Marrrrcus Darling, Do You Know What's New and Black on Netflix in October 2020?

Boomerang (1992) Photo : Paramount Pictures

It’s Spooky Season, also known as October! We’re in a new month which means we need to get into what Netflix’s Strong Black Lead has in store.

The month kicks off with a bang and there are a few titles already on the streaming platform right now.



First up, Boomerang. Whether it’s the longstanding debate on whether fans would choose Jacqueline (Robin Givens) or Angela (Halle Berry), the fabulous Strangé (Grace Jones), Marcus’ (Eddie Murphy) feet fixation, or Lady Eloise’s (Eartha Kitt) commando lifestyle, there is so much of the 1992 classic to reminisce about! And if you haven’t seen it yet (and are too Blackly embarrassed to admit it), here ’s your chance to catch up and join in on the pop culture references. It’s currently streaming now.



Heeeyyyy Professor Oglevee! We’re still on that ‘90s/’00s nostalgic tip because the next show from the group of licensed Black sitcoms now available to stream is The Parkers (Seasons 1-5)! Other titles that dropped on Oct. 1 are Season 1 of CBS’ Evil (starring Mike Colter) and Free State of Jones.



I’m personally excited for Oct. 9 since that’ll be when more people can see The Forty-Year-Old Version, which I think is a fabulous feature from Radha Blank (more on that later as I got a chance to interview her).



But wait, we’re not done with the Black sitcom nostalgia! Only thing is, you’ll have to wait a little bit because One on One (Seasons 1-4) and Half & Half (Seasons 1-5) will be available to binge on Oct. 15. Also on the 15th are some original titles such as Social Distance and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.



Toward the end of the month, TikTok sensation and 2020 Root 100 honoree Sarah Cooper will be debuting Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Oct. 27). Everything is so fine.

See y’all next month! Check out the full lineup below: