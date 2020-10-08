The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
It's Lit!

Mariah Carey's Latest No. 1? Her Bestselling Memoir

maiyshakai
Maiysha Kai
Filed to:Black Books Matter
Black Books MatterMariah CareyMichaela Angela Davisthe meaning of mariah careyBlack Booksblack writersblack authorsblack celebrities
112
Save
Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020, in New York City.
Mariah Carey attends the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” at Metrograph on January 13, 2020, in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)
It's Lit!It's Lit!Where all things literary live at The Root
PrevNextView All

She’s the songbird with the voice that gives butterflies, but Mariah Carey’s latest hit is of the literary variety: Her recently released and much-buzzed-about memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, is No. 1 for nonfiction on the New York’s Times Bestsellers Print Hardcover list.

Advertisement

The news broke on Wednesday night (when many of us were distracted by the performance of another talented woman of color), and Carey quickly tweeted in celebration of the triumph, writing:

Wow. Stunned, humbled & grateful. Writing this memoir nearly consumed my life for the last three years. ❤️U MAD. to everyone who has taken the time to read my story & make this dream a reality. It almost makes it tolerable to have lived through these experiences! LOL

Advertisement

“The book, which details Carey’s romantic travails, her career ups and downs, the racism she experienced as a biracial child and much more, hit stores last week,” Billboard reminds us.

G/O Media may get a commission
No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and Save 25% [Exclusive]
No More Delays: Pre-Order Cyberpunk 2077 on PC and Save 25% [Exclusive]
Use the promo code KINJA25

While some (seemingly including the magazine) may have thought the “UMAD” in Carey’s tweet was a jab at her detractors, it was no doubt a shoutout to her co-writer, veteran journalist, stylist and fashion activist Michaela Angela Davis, who helped bring Carey’s revealing and, at times, painful life story to the masses. (Davis is also known to many of her friends and followers as MAD—so Carey was essentially tweeting “Love u MAD.”)

Advertisement

Of working through Carey, Davis wrote: “There is beauty even through bleakness...celebrated like the family we have become.”

Maiysha Kai

Maiysha Kai is Managing Editor of The Glow Up, co-host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door...May I borrow some sugar?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Tennessee Titans Face 'Significant Punishment' for Violating COVID-19 Protocols by Holding Secret Practice

An Exclusive Interview With the Fly Who Crashed the Vice Presidential Debate

If You're Happy President Trump Tested Positive for COVID-19, You're Just as Bad as He Is

Daniel Cameron Wants to Ban Breonna Taylor Grand Juror From Speaking Publicly About Proceedings

DISCUSSION