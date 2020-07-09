Mariah Carey to Release her Memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, Later This Year

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Mariah Carey is a living legend we’re sure has a ton of stories to tell, and she’s going to open up about her life experiences with the release of her memoir—of an “imperfect angel,” we presume. The Meaning of Mariah Carey is slated to drop on September 29th on Andy Cohen’s imprint at Henry Holt & Company, while the audiobook, undoubtedly read by “Mimi” herself, will be released on Audible, according to Rolling Stone.

In an Instagram post sent out on Wednesday, Carey posted about her decision to detail her life story for her fans, writing that it took her “a lifetime to have the courage and the clarity” to lay it all out on the table.

“I want to tell the story of the moments—the ups and downs, the triumphs and traumas, the debacles and the dreams that contributed to the person I am today,’ she continues. “Though there have been countless stories about me throughout my career and very public personal life, it’s been impossible to communicate the complexities and depths of my experience in any single magazine article or a ten-minute television interview.”

Carey rose to fame as a singer and songwriter in 1990 with the release of her self-titled debut album. Since then, her name has become a household one, thanks to her impressive vocal range and string of No. 1’s in four distinct decades, including “Hero,” “One Sweet Day,” “We Belong Together,” and “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2019, 25 years after its release. She has the most No. 1 singles of any female solo artist, female producer, and female songwriter in history, with 19. It was announced earlier this year that she will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Outside of her musical achievements, during her rise, Carey’s personal life has also frequently been the subject of conversation. She suffered a highly-publicized hospitalization in 2001, the result of an “emotional and physical breakdown.” That same year, her film Glitter was widely regarded as a critical and commercial flop. She has also been accused of diva-like behavior throughout the decades.

“Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling, and healing,” she wrote of her forthcoming release, written in collaboration with veteran fashion journalist and activist Michaela Angela Davis. “My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me, but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

When this book hits shelves, trust that we’ll be standing in line.