Marches, Movies and Megan Thee Stallion: Virtual Events to Keep You Busy This Weekend

The March on Washington will take place on August 28, which commemorates the 57th anniversary of the original march where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech. The event will also be broadcast virtually. Photo : MANDEL NGAN/AFP ( Getty Images )

August is over on Monday, Labor Day is around the corner, and the official end of summer is in just a few weeks. I think I speak for everyone when I say...what the hell was this summer? Nevertheless, it’s important to look for the joy in order to make it seem like we did something amidst the daily chaos our country seems to endure.

Advertisement

If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this weekend, The Root is here with some options to cover the entertainment aspect we desperately need during these times. Some of them are even outdoors and CDC-regulated and approved!

Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk!

Advertisement

AUGUST 27

Films

The final day of the March on Washington Film Festival takes place today. Throughout the weeklong fest, films such as You Asked for the Facts (Dir. Mary Blessey), The Czar of Black Hollywood (Dir. Bayer Mack) and Brother Outsider (Dir. Bennett Singer) were shown.

While today is the last day for the fest, those who are interested in attending can opt for a “pay what you can pass,” which offers access to “tickets for more than 20 films,” and the ability to “join curated conversations with film directors, scholars and activists on the frontlines of the Movement, past and present,” per the website.



More info is here.

Advertisement

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) continues its virtual programming with a screening of the Black August hip-hop documentary, in honor of the film’s 10-year anniversary. The screening will also come complete with a Q&A featuring filmmaker and writer dream hampton, activist Monifa Bandele, and writer Desire Thompson.

Click here for more.

AUGUST 28

Demonstrations

The 2020 March on Washington will take place on the 57th anniversary of the 1963 march, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his famous “I Have A Dream” speech. While the event is virtual, thousands are expected to gather at Washington D.C.’s Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the occasion. Given the recent racially-charged incidents our country has experienced, we encourage those who plan on attending to be safe, to wear their masks, and to bring plenty of water.

Advertisement

Per CNN, “The main program starts at 11 a.m. ET. and attendees will hear from civil rights leaders, the impacted families and community organizers.” The march itself will start at 1 p.m. ET from the Lincoln Memorial and will conclude around 3 p.m. ET at the MLK memorial.

Advertisement

AUGUST 29

Concerts

Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Live Nation in order to produce her first virtual concert. The event will take place at 6 p.m. ET, and those who are ready to get down with the chart-topping emcee can purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

Femme It Forward is presenting the Parking Lot Concert Series, an event to encourage a good time while practicing proper social distancing. Previous performers during the series include Rick Ross and Young Dro, and attendees are asked to stay in or near their cars to enjoy the show. This weekend, K. Michelle is set to perform at Atlanta’s Gateway Center Arena. Those who are interested are able to purchase tickets here.

Advertisement

AUGUST 30

Conversations

Amanda Seales will host a conversation about the forthcoming Mr. Soul! documentary film, which chronicles the rise and fall of the pioneering PBS series SOUL!. The conversation will be held at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET will feature panelists such as the film’s director Melissa Haizlip (niece of the show’s late host Ellis Haizlip), executive producer Blair Underwood, legendary director and producer Stan Lathan, and many more.

Advertisement

The film itself, which debuted at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival, will open to over 60 virtual and drive-in cinemas across the country on August 28. More info can be found here.

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!