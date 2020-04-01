Make Money, Don't Let It Make You—Plus, Check Out What's New and Black on Netflix in April 2020

The Player’s Club (1998) Screenshot : New Line Cinema ( YouTube )

It may be April Fools’ Day—even though we’ve all collectively decided that ain’t shit funny in terms of pranks during this unprecedented time—but Netflix certainly isn’t joking about this month’s new lineup!

Yes, that’s right, it’s time for yet another black-ass monthly round-up of Netflix content.



First up, The Player’s Club.



Written and directed by Ice Cube, The Player’s Club introduced us to one of the best characters in black cinema, Diamond (LisaRaye McCoy). Diamond famously provided us with evergreen wisdom when she told Ebony (Monica Calhoun), “Make the money, don’t let it make you.”

The Players Club (1998) / New Line Cinema (YouTube)

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Dean Big Brother Almightyyyyy of Gamma Phi Gamma Fraternity, Incorporated because School Daze, the Spike Lee joint that holds an extra-special place in the hearts of HBCU alum, is now on the streaming platform for April.



If you want to watch or rewatch Beyoncé’s version of Etta James, Cadillac Records is currently streaming. Also, shout-out to that cast, they did a damn good job. Other black-ass content dropping on April 1 is Soul Plane and Lethal Weapon: 1-4.



If you saw our trailer roundup on Friday, you’d know Netflix original projects Coffee & Kareem and #BlackAF will be heading to the platform on April 3 and April 17, respectively.



In the mood for some Quentin Tarantino and his rebellious take on the classic slave narrative? Django Unchained will drop on April 25.



Also, if you need more stay-at-home content, remember to tune into the Strong Black Lead podcast, Strong Black Legends. The latest episode with Shar Jackson is now available. The full line-up for the month is below:

‘Til next time, family!

