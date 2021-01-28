Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Disclosure, I May Destroy You, Twenties and P-Valley Among 2021 GLAAD Media Award Nominees

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020), Disclosure (2020), I May Destroy You (2020), Twenties (2020), P-Valley (2020) Photo : Netflix , HBO , BET , Starz , Screenshot : Netflix/YouTube

Sure, awards season may look a little different this year, but the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization is still coming with that representation energy! On Thursday, the nominees for the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards were announced.

Y’all know the intersections are showing up and showing out, which means there’s definitely some Black-ass content to highlight and celebrate this year.



In the Outstanding Film - Wide Release category, you have Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (starring Viola Davis), The Craft: Legacy (starring Lovie Simone) and Gina Prince Bythewood’s The Old Guard.



The fantastic and personally highly recommended Netflix documentary centering the history of transgender people’s impact on American culture Disclosure was nominated in the Outstanding Documentary category.



Lena Waithe’s Twenties scored a nom in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The Outstanding Drama Series category includes titles like 9-1-1: Lone Star and Katori Hall’s P-Valley.



Hollywood (for which Janet Mock is a writer, director and executive producer) and Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You are each in the running under the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category.



Deaf U, Legendary, Queer Eye, RuPaul’s Drag Race and We’re Here are all battling it out in the Outstanding Reality Program.



In the music lane, there’s Kehlani, Peppermint and Halsey in the Outstanding Music Artist category and Chika, Keiynan Lonsdale, Kidd Kenn and Victoria Monét in the Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist category.



And those are just a few amazing nominees! There’s so much more!



“During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement via a press release sent to The Root. “As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.”



The complete list of nominees for the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards can be found at glaad.org. Award recipients will be announced in a virtual ceremony scheduled to take place in April 2021.

