Lupita Nyong’o Confirms Ryan Coogler 'Reshaped' Black Panther 2 to Be 'Respectful' of Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 will soon begin production in Atlanta, and director Ryan Coogler recently made headlines when he penned an op-ed explaining exactly why he wasn’t boycotting the state of Georgia after the passing of voter suppression bill SB202. Of course, many fans are likely curious about the cast and crew as they film a sequel without leading man Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 due to complications from colon cancer back in August.

One of the co-stars of the film, Lupita Nyong’o, spoke on her personal feelings about the upcoming production in a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.



“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word,” Nyong’o mused. “I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.”



The actress did confirm that there is some comfort in Coogler’s leadership, as he is assuring that the film will be done in a respectful manner. Back in December, Disney execs confirmed that Boseman’s character T’Challa would not be replaced.



“But, at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well,” Nyong’o continued. “And his idea, the way in which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”



As The Root previously reported, Netflix will be debuting an animated musical based off of Nyong’o’s children’s book debut, Sulwe. Nyong’o also spoke about the YouTube animated series, Super Sema, which follows the adventures of a young African girl who uses the power of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) to save the day.

“I wept tears of joy knowing that such a thing existed,” Nyong’o, who serves as executive producer and voice actor on the animated series, told Yahoo. “It was a no-brainer because this was exactly the kind of thing I want to see in the world.”

We wish Nyong’o continued success and we send good vibes to her and the rest of the Black Panther 2 cast and crew as they begin production.