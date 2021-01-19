Love’s in Need of Equality: Stevie Wonder Calls on Biden-Harris to Form ‘Truth Commission’ to Address Racial Inequalities in Open Letter to MLK

Stevie Wonder performs onstage during Stevie Wonder’s HEAVEN - Celebrating the 10th Anniversary at Red Studios on January 7, 2017. Photo : Emma McIntyre for The Art of Elysium ( Getty Images )

On Monday, legendary artist Stevie Wonder posted a four-minute video message in an open letter to Dr. King.

According to Variety, the video, which was posted to Wonder’s official Twitter account, shows the “Do I Do” singer speaking on the impact Dr. King had on his life all while airing out his grievances with the country’s lack of progress as it relates to racial and social justice. He also put forth his thoughts on what needs to be done in order to correct it. Wonder ended the message by calling on the Biden-Harris administration to enact a “truth commission” to further address the inequalities facing our nation.

Dear Dr. King, I met you when I was 14 years of age. You were a true hero and you became an inspiration. I’ve been blessed to write songs of love, hope, and motivation, many of them inspired by your life. More than any award I’ve ever received, I want you to know that I am thankful for how you influenced my place of love, which allowed me to try to push the needle of love and equality forward. It is painful to know that needle has not moved one iota. For 36 years, we’ve had a national holiday honoring your birthday and principles, yet you would not believe the lack of progress. It makes me physically sick. I am sick that politicians trying to find an easy solution to a 400-year problem.

He continued, “Those who promote lies and false truths must be held accountable. That is the only way we can move forward. It is time to formally seek the truth and formally declare facts. We need a truth commission that forces the country to look at its lies. I’m calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to launch a formal government investigation to establish the truth of inequality in this country. Without truth, we cannot have accountability. Without accountability, we cannot have forgiveness. Without forgiveness, we cannot heal.”