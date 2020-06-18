Looking for Things to do on Juneteenth? We've Got You Covered

Alicia Keys, The Alvin Ailey Dance Theater and Common are all a part of some events to check out this weekend online. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP ( Getty Images ) , Jason Mendez ( Getty Images )

This Friday is the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, so even if you’re trying to keep your distance from others, there are still a few ways you can celebrate this monumental occasion. If you don’t have any plans to keep yourself occupied this particular weekend, social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these events cover the entertainment aspect we need, but many of them are philanthropic, as well.



Check out a few events happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to take a walk!

JUNE 19

Dance

Capital One City Parks Foundation’s SummerStage Anywhere is kicking off Juneteenth with a digital dance celebration on their Instagram page.

The performances kick off at 12 p.m. ET, and will run until 7 p.m. ET with a panel discussion called Reflecting the Times, led by Hope Boykin of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and tribute performance of “HANGING TREE”, featuring Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Dance Theatre, vocalist Marcelle Davies-Lashley, and poet Carl Hancock Rux.

Music

John Legend and Alicia Keys are next up on Verzuz. Their highly anticipated head-to-head celebration will take place on @VerzuzTV’s Instagram page at 8 p.m. ET. DJ D-Nice will spin at the event’s after party on the same channel.

Seattle-based art and culture centers Wa Na Wari and LANGSTON are partnering to present a special Juneteenth/black music edition of 2(06) The Break, a livestreamed local hip-hop series celebrating the city’s best and brightest.

The event will be livestreamed here from 7 p.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT.

Food

If you’re feeling hungry, order from a black-owned restaurant today.

Retail

Show a black-owned business some love today by purchasing something to support your community.

JUNE 20

Social Justice

“The Poor People’s Mass Assembly and Moral March on Washington” is aiming to be the country’s largest virtual social justice gathering. The event, organized by the Rev. William Barber, calls for moral revival, bringing together “over 150 national faith leaders, artists, activists and grassroots organizations” in order “to unveil a comprehensive policy agenda and budget designed to heal the wounds of the nation and build power of the poor by registering people for a movement that votes.” There are also some big names involved in this movement, including Al Gore, actors David Oyewolo and Danny Glover, comedian Wanda Sykes and more.

It will stream here on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. ET, as well as at 6 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday.



JUNE 21

Music

Showtime, Lena Waithe and The Chi will present a virtual concert benefiting the Equal Justice Initiative. “The Chi With Love” is a one-hour special airing on the series’ YouTube page at 7 p.m. ET, just ahead of its highly-anticipated season premiere at 9 p.m. Along with the donations of the viewers, Showtime and ViacomCBS are donating $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative on behalf of The Chi.

Artists involved in the concert include Common, Twista, Ravyn Lenae, Jamila Woods, BJ The Chicago Kid and more.