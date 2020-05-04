LL Cool J Believes If He Didn't 'Need Love,' Drake Wouldn't Have Been Able to 'Find Your Love'

LL Cool J, left, attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020, in Los Angeles, Calif.; Drake attends the “Top Boy” UK Premiere on September 04, 2019, in London, England. Photo : Amy Sussman ( Getty Images ) , John Phillips ( Getty Images )

Want to take another trip down memory lane while in the confines of your house during self-isolation? Well, you’re in luck, because LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) reminisced about his impact on the hip-hop game.

Specifically, LL says he paved the way for some artists to openly express themselves in regard to the love they have for the ladies. Songs like, “I Need Love,” “I Can Give You More” and “I Want You” were standout examples of LL’s “softer” side.



“I’m very grateful, very thankful and I’m glad that it created a genre,” he recently told Complex. “I’m glad that now, years later, a Fabolous can go out and do his thing and still be very well-respected as a lyricist,” he said. “A Jadakiss can do his love song and still be well-respected as a lyricist.”

“I put that love [and] female [based] vibe in there that gives dudes, like, you know, these guys a lane,” he continued. “People compare me to Drake all the time, but we’re very different artists because I have a lot of hard records and I’m very diverse. But in that aspect of my career, it paved the way for guys like that...who I’m happy for. I like a lot of his music too.”



I mean, the man’s name alone was branded in being the conduit to what women truly want, i.e. “Ladies Love Cool James.” As The Glow Up’s Managing Editor Maiysha Kai pointed out, “LL licked his lips so Drake could fly.” Or maybe so he could cry...in “Marvin’s Room.” Either way!



If I had to cite my first big crush in the music industry, it would likely be LL Cool J. I was completely all for that lip-licking lyricist. In fact, one of the most devastating moments of my life was when LL took off his hat.



But, I digress. Naturally, the quote caused a bit of discussion on Black Twitter.

LL was certainly roasted when he initially deviated from the expected hard exterior in hip-hop, as it was deemed too “soft” to openly express your love for women that wasn’t wrapped in sexual exploitation and dehumanization. Shout-out to misogyny and patriarchy!



To watch the complete interview, which is part of Complex’s Last Prisoner Project fundraiser, hit the play button below: