Lizzo Wants to See If You Can Dance ‘Good As Hell’ for a New Series at Amazon Studios

Lizzo attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Kitty-cat, kitt-cat, prrr. All the big girls down to the flrrrr.

If you’re a full-figured woman with twerk skills on legendary, then Lizzo is looking for you!

Advertisement

Per a press release sent to The Root, the “Cuz I Love You” singer and Amazon Studios are teaming up for all new unscripted series, titled The Untitled Lizzo Project. The series, which comes under Lizzo’s first-look deal with the studio, will follow her on her quest to find fabulously talented, full-figured dancers and models who have what it takes to shake it on tour and strut it on the runway. Sporting yellow swim attire, Lizzo hilariously made the announcement via social media:

“I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE!,” the “Truth Hurts” singer captioned a post on Instagram. “Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and Amazon Studios is helping ya grrrl on this journey! We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. Amazon Prime Video—it’s time to change the game!”

The “Tempo” singer has remained outspoken when it comes to positives and negatives of body-positivity and the role she feels she plays when it comes to continuing the conversation, telling Vogue Magazine:

“I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point,” LIt’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again, so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?” She later added, “I think it’s important that I take full responsibility for the way the world perceives me because that is the way they’re gonna perceive someone who looks like me in the future. Maybe, hopefully, that would give some young girl someone to look up to and take away the opportunity for someone to weaponize her uniqueness against her. I had to travel the world and I had to meet people and read DMs and look into their eyes and really hear their stories to believe that I was making an impact in a positive way. And now that I believe in myself in that way, I’m gonna continue to just push that conversation by being a better me every single day.”

If you think you got what it takes, shoot your shot and head on over to BigGrrrls.com to apply now.

