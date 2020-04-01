Lizzo Treats Workers in Several Hospitals to Lunch

Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

During the confusing times we’re currently living in, we’re being advised to stay home. However, many companies around the country have been deemed “essential business,” forcing their workers to risk their health and safety by going to work in order to help others. M edical workers, especially those employed in hospitals, face the real possibility of not only coming into contact with COVID-19 through their patients but also contracting the virus themselves .

Due to this stressful and busy time, those same workers may not even have time to sit down and eat, so Lizzo is doing her part to help those who have been working around the clock in these facilities. The “Juice” musician sent lunch orders to ER workers at Atlanta’s Grady Hospital, Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, and M Health Fairview in her adopted home of Minneapolis.

“SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines,” the Michigan facility wrote on their Twitter page with an accompanying video of Lizzo discussing her plans.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much for all that you’re doing during this pandemic, it’s definitely not easy, and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line,” she says in the video sent to the staff. “I love you guys, thank you so much for being the heroes in this story…We’re praying and thinking of you every single day, God bless you.”

Another video posted to the Grammy-winning musician’s Instagram page shows photos of workers who received the meals. “Thank You Lizzo” is the resounding response from the essential workers, and the message is written on paper in many photos featured in the video slideshow.

“We wanted to send lunch to hospitals across the country to show our appreciation for the medical workers,” it reads. Later in the video, Lizzo directs her followers to covid19responsefund.org, in order for them to “donate supplies for our heroes in hospitals.”

Good job, girl.

