Lizzo The Great: TikTok Restores Swimsuit Video of Grammy Winner After She Exposes Them for Possible Bias

Filed to: TIME'S UP FOR THE FAT SHAMING

Photo : Theo Wargo ( Getty Images )

With her body positivity movement and unabashed performance style, Lizzo can be considered many things.

But this week, the recent Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, flutist, rapper, Vodka spokesperson, Billboard chart-topper, NAACP Image Award-receiving plus-sized beauty icon has a new title: an agent of change.



Advertisement

Earlier this week, the “Juice” powerhouse put TikTok on blast for removing her swimsuit video.

In a video uploaded to the popular Chinese-based social media video clip sharing app, Lizzo is seen lip-synching the words “I know” on repeat (a viral trend started by influencer Erin McMillen) accompanied by the following text: “TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits but allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why.”

“I wonder why?” her caption read. “Tiktok... we need to talk.”

Advertisement

After TikTok got called out, one of the company’s mouthpieces told some cockamamie story on Good Morning America about being”obsessed” with Lizzo but how she violated its community guidelines policy (whatever that means).

The company got dragged down to the ground for what many considered to be bias towards the full figured phenom.

Advertisement

Her post received over 2.2 million likes and 17,000 comments.

And just like that, they’ve had a change of heart.

According to Page Six, a spokesperson from TikTok said, “the platform has since contacted Lizzo’s team and assured them that the removal of the now-restored video had nothing to do with her body type.”

Advertisement

The rep also included that at first glance, the video did not seem to meet guidelines on the app however after review (and a call out from Lizzo), the video was restored.



TikTok, which launched internationally in 2017, reportedly has more than 1 billion users. That’s a lot of data to mine. Just saying.



Advertisement

But Hooray for Lizzo!!!

If that’s not juice, I don’t what is.