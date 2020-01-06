Lizzo Says She’s Taking Break From Twitter Because of Trolls

Lizzo Photo : Getty Images

We’ve all heard that mo’ money equals mo’ problems, but on Sunday Lizzo reminded us that mo’ fame equals mo’ trolls, especially when you’re a big, beautiful black woman who unashamedly twerks on demand.

After enduring constant trolling about her body and public persona, singer, flute-player, rapper and eight-time Grammy-nominated musician Lizzo is calling it quits on Twitter— for now. The multi-faceted singer announced on Twitter that she is taking a break from the social media platform.

Advertisement

She wrote, “Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls… I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

Recently the singer came under public scrutiny for wearing a risque outfit that exposed her derriere at a Lakers game. There must have been a hundred thought pieces written about it, including this one in the Glow Up.



Sadly, this particular form of PDA—public display of a**—enraged trolls intent on denigrating her body and blackness. And sadly it all got to Lizzo.



Advertisement

The big, bad, braggadociously outspoken entertainer couldn’t handle it—not because of some fault of hers—but because she’s human. The vitriol spewed by trolls isn’t always easily discarded. Although I try to avoid the comments sections for the stories I write, I sometimes read them and find myself having to pick off the leeches the trolls throw at me. Now take that and magnify it by thousands, and you’ll start to see what Lizzo experiences on the daily.



This Twitter hiatus comes after the singer experienced a breakout year. Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in September, her hit “Juice” was everywhere this year, including a commercial for Absolut Juice, and she was named Time’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year. This says nothing of her numerous TV appearances and tours. She has been all over the world, attracting praise and critique, and I don’t fault her for taking time to take care of her sanity and sense of peace. In fact, I applaud her for it. She is reminding black women in particular that we don’t have to subject ourselves to folks who don’t treat us the way we deserve to be treated. We can leave any spaces and places that don’t currently serve us without apology and return when and if we decide to.

Advertisement

Thankfully Lizzo’s music is everywhere, so we won’t miss that, and hopefully, she’ll perform at the 2020 Grammys.

In the meantime, take your time, sis. Take all the time you need.

