Little Women Atlanta Star Ashley 'Minnie' Ross Dies After Hit-and-Run Accident

Ashley Ross, better known to fans of the reality show Little Women: Atlanta as “Miss Minnie,” was killed early Tuesday morning during a hit-and-run accident. She was 34 years old.

According to People magazine, Ross sustained grave injuries after the car she was in collided with another near Old National Highway in Atlanta around 11 p.m. on Sunday (April 26). She succumbed to her injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital on Monday night around 10:30 p.m. She is survived by her mother, aunt, uncle and grandmother.

Miss Minnie’s team confirmed the tragic news via her Instagram page on behalf of her loved ones, adding that her family “respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

On social media, tributes have been pouring in since the news of Minnie’s passing made the rounds, including fond memories of the memes she blessed internet users with, like “Bon Appetit.” Her Little Women Atlanta co-star Amanda Salinas wrote “As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie !!!! Why did they take you away from us !!!!” She also changed her Instagram bio to reflect the news by writing “Rip my Minnie.” Shirlene Pearson, known to Little Women Atlanta viewers as “Miss Juicy,” wrote “This is too much too much!!!!!” on her Instagram page, and added “Prayers for Minnie’s family.”

“She was the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever,” a rep for Little Women told People in a statement. “She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve. There’s nothing she wouldn’t do for those she loved.”