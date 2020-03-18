Little Fires Everywhere: We Play a Fire Game of 'Never Have I Ever' With Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon

Little did we know that shows like Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere would be extra necessary as we settle into our new social distancing normal for the time being, but here we are!



Via Hulu’s press release:

Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Advertisement

As the town of Shaker Heights, Ohio, goes strictly by the rules (seriously, they have a front lawn length mandate) we decided to see if series stars and executive producers Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon could play by the rules with a fun game of “Never Have I Ever!”

Click above to find out whether Kerry has joined the Beyoncé gift club (we already know Reese has!) or if either of the ladies have ever lived in a small town before. Have Kerry and Reese ever had to clap back at someone with the fierce fire of their respective characters, Mia and Elena? Plus, you’ll find out that acting and producing aren’t the only creative talents these ladies possess!

Along with Washington and Witherspoon, Little Fires Everywhere stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Joshua Jackson, Lexi Underwood (a young star in the making!), Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis and Megan Scott.

Advertisement

Little Fires Everywhere is now available on Hulu.