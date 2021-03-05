Lifetime and A+E to Debut New Docuseries on the Life and Career of Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Fans and followers of Janet Jackson will be getting a closer look into the life of their favorite artist soon, thanks to Lifetime and A+E.

Variety reports that the network will debut JANET (working title), a new four-part, two-night documentary series of Jackson that’s set to come out sometime in early 2022. Directed by Ben Hirsh, the documentary will follow Janet as she recalls some of her most intimate experiences throughout her personal and professional life, including the death of her brother and father Michael and Joe Jackson, respectively, becoming a mother, and her infamous 2004 Super Bowl performance with Justin Timberlake. The series is also reported to showcase never-before-seen home videos and archival footage and has been in the works for the last three years. Jackson, along with her brother Randy as well as Workerbee’s Rick Murray and A+E Networks’ Brie Miranda Bryant are all serving as executive producers.

Janet (Miss Jackson, if you’re nasty), has been feeling a lot of fan love lately; Entertainment Tonight reports that her 1986 album Control made its way back onto the top of the pop charts back in mid-February after 35 years. The timing couldn’t be better, as it came just before Justin Timberlake issued his lukewarm apology to both Jackson and Brittany Spears for the part he played in both women’s career derailments. (The reason I say “lukewarm” is because Justin was getting his ass handed to him on social media thanks to the recent Hulu documentary Framing Brittany—causing folks to reexamine just how complicit he was over the years. And you know what they say: If you can’t stand the heat, issue a Notes app apology.)

Thanking her fans for their love and loyalty, Jackson posted a video to social media, saying in part: