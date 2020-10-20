The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Let's Get Our Hair Did and Play a Round of Black Ass Game With the Cast and Crew of Bad Hair!

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:bad hair
We may not be getting our hair did as often in 2020 due to social distancing protocols, but that doesn’t mean we still can’t talk hair! Just in time for its upcoming release, we talked with the cast and crew of Hulu’s Bad Hair.

The film’s synopsis via Hulu’s press release sent to The Root:

In this horror satire set in 1989, Bad Hair follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career comes at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Written and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), Bad Hair also stars Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Laverne Cox, Jay Pharoah, Kelly Rowland, Blair Underwood, James Van Der Beek, and Usher Raymond.

It’s pretty safe to say that Anna (portrayed by Lorraine) has quite the bad hair day in the film, so we wanted to ask the cast and crew about their favorite and scariest hair moments in yet another round of our famous Black Ass Game Show.

I sat down with Simien, Lorraine, Cox, Underwood, and Waithe via Zoom to chat about perms, hot combs, alcohol burns during a haircut, the flyest hairstyles in Living Single—and we even had fun with Shemar Moore’s infamous lacefront cornrow wig from Tyler Perry’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman. Yes, we shady. Yes, we ain’t right. Y’all love us. *wink*

Get into their answers above and remember to pick yo afro, Daddy, because it’s flat on one side.

Bad Hair drops on Hulu on Oct 23.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

