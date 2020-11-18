Let’s Talk About That One Night In Miami: The Trailer for Regina Thee King’s Highly Anticipated Film Is Finally Here

Regina King attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

After much buzz and excitement, Amazon has just dropped the long-awaited trailer for the Venice Film Festival favorite, One Night In Miami. The film, based on the Kemp Powers stage play of the same name, will serve as the directorial debut for Regina King, who’s been having one helluva moment. (Looking at you, Emmy-winning Watchmen) In a press release sent to The Root, more details on the storyline are as follows:



On one incredible night in 1964, four icons of sports, music, and activism gathered to celebrate one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. When underdog Cassius Clay, soon to be called Muhammad Ali, (Eli Goree), defeats heavy weight champion Sonny Liston at the Miami Convention Hall, Clay memorialized the event with three of his friends: Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge). Based on the award-winning play of the same name, and directed by Regina King, One Night In Miami... is a fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

Advertisement

Peep the trailer here:

In a virtual press conference earlier this year, King expressed her excitement and expectations for the film, saying: “I am so grateful for our film to be a part of the festival but I really, really want it to perform well. There’s so much talent out there—so many talented directors—so if One Night in Miami gets it done here, you’ll get to see a lot more of us.”

Advertisement

I don’t know about you, but the minute initial talks of this movie hit my timeline, I was ready to throw my money and run to the theaters. But thanks to a little—okay, BIG-ASS problem called the coronavirus, that won’t be happening. So instead, I’ll be running my behind to the living room couch and shelling out my coins via my Smart TV. Regina King has the Midas touch, so don’t be surprised when this project goes gold—and by ‘gold’ I mean the Academy Award, Golden Globe-kind. Let’s go, Regina!