‘Let’s Stay (In) Together’: DJ D-Nice Will Kick Off Black Music Month With a Livestream Dedication to the Apollo Theater

(L-R): DJ D-Nice performs on April 1, 2019 in New York City. ; A billboard at Harlem’s Apollo theater reads “Be Well” on April 24, 2020, in New York City. Photo : Slaven Vlasic ( Getty Images for HBO ) , David Dee Delgado ( Getty Images )

June is nearing and that means it’s time to celebrate yet another Black Music Month. We may be stuck inside, but Da Rona won’t stop no show!

As part of a month-long celebration called Apollo Sound, the Apollo Theater will be kicking off the month with “Let’s Stay (In) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater,” with guest artists performing songs by Apollo legends such as Stevie Wonder, Patti LaBelle, B.B. King and more. Those guest artists are still hush-hush for now, but what we do know is that DJ D-Nice will be bringing his popular Instagram Live Club Quarantine to celebrate. D-Nice already has a relationship with the theater, serving as the DJ for its annual benefit for eight years.



Per the press release sent to The Root, the month-long event is “part of the non-profit Theater’s campaign to raise $4 million in critical support to safeguard the iconic institution’s future following the unprecedented cancellation of more than 100 programs.” Plus, a portion of the resources raised will also be used to assist a micro-grant initiative for local small businesses.



“For more than eight decades, the Apollo Theater’s strength and resiliency have been as constant as the talent on our stages, but like non-profit organizations around the world, we are facing an unparalleled challenge. Immediate additional funding is critical for us at this time, and I am incredibly grateful to the generous donors and friends who have supported the Theater since we closed our doors in March,” Jonelle Procope, Apollo Theater President & CEO, said in a statement. “I hope this online celebration inspires people across the globe to come together and enjoy the sounds of the Apollo, as well support the Theater’s mission to champion Black culture and the arts of the African diaspora. Through such generosity we will be able to give back directly to the vibrant Harlem community that has supported us for many years.”

“Music is one of the world’s enduring gifts, and its power to connect, transform, and heal have always been center stage at the Apollo,” Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theater Executive Producer, added. “Although our stages remain dark, the Apollo sound has never been more vibrant, and I’m grateful to DJ D-Nice for sharing it, and to Gibson for its support in helping us amplify our musical soundtrack while also raising funds for the Theater and our neighbors in Harlem.”



Keep your eyes peeled because the month will also bring more special treats, as part of Apollo Sound, such as “never-before-seen photographs and video from the Apollo Theater Archives, Black Music Month teacher and resource guides and special conversations with Apollo artists.”



“Let’s Stay (In) Together: A Benefit to Support the Apollo Theater” will begin June 2 at 7:30 p.m., ET and will stream live at apollotheater.org.

