Let’s Make an Autobiographical Comedy: CBS Announces New Series Starring Wayne Brady

Actor and Let’s Make a Deal Host Wayne Brady is set to star in a new hybrid comedy currently in development for CBS.



Per Deadline, the autobiographical series will revolve around a divorced couple who successfully co-parent in a blended multiracial family. And because the series is getting direct cues from the Brady family themselves, Brady is collaborating with his ex-wife and “best friend” Mandie Taketa (with whom he also shares daughter Maile) as well as Will & Grace writer-producers Tracy Poust and Jon Kinnally for the project. Earlier this year, Brady raised eyebrows when he admitted to Access Hollywood that he, his ex-wife and her boyfriend Jason were all quarantining together during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

My ex-wife Mandie and I have a different and, I think, a very special situation [compared to] a lot of people that co-parent. For the entire duration of [my daughter’s] life, we have coparented as best friends. Right now, we live virtually next door to each other. We quarantine between both of our homes. I’ve got a big backyard and lots of land, so we both share this land and this space. Mandie, her boyfriend Jason, my daughter Maile ― we are a family. We’re like this new nuclear family. We’ve been doing TikToks, we’ve been playing board games, we’ve been in my studio writing songs together and freestyling, walking the dogs up the canyon and up the streets. It’s an amazing time for family, because it’s kind of like a time-out.

As of now, there’s no word yet on a potential release date for the series but since we’re talking about time-outs: let’s take a pause and applaud every family who’s had to deal with unconventional living situations this year. I’m sure Wayne and his crew can’t be the only ones. And be sure to catch Brady on an all-new primetime special of Let’s Make a Deal on December 22.