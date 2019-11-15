Lena Waithe Comes Out About Secret Marriage to Longtime Partner Alana Mayo

Hold the “mayo,” please!

Lena Waithe has come out of the closet … with news that she is a married woman.

The screenwriter, producer, and actress revealed that she married her longtime partner Alana Mayo during an interview on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“We snuck and did it, you know,” the Emmy Award winner dished to People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2019, John Legend, who served as the guest host for the episode. “We didn’t make any announcements.”

“We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse. Got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust. It was her idea, as all good things are,” the creator of Showtime’s The Chi explained. “And she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’ ”

Since 2004, the courthouse remains a site of significance for the LTGBQ+ community — it was where the first very legal same-sex marriage ceremony was officiated.

“It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing,” Waithe shared. “But also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that.”

The “ All Of Me: balladeer congratulated Waithe on being able to declare her love to the world.

“Everybody should be able to do that,” the Queen & Slim scriptwriter responded.



The couple reportedly dated for three years before they became engaged on Thanksgiving day in 2017.