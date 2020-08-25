LeBron James, Cardi B, Michael B. Jordan and Others Express Outrage Over Shooting of Jacob Blake

From L to R: Michael B. Jordan, Cardi B and LeBron James are some of the celebrities who are demanding justice in the shooting case of Jacob Blake. Photo : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images ) , Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images ) , LISA O’CONNOR/AFP ( Getty Images )

The shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake at the hands of police in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday has sparked national outrage.



In a video of the incident that has been widely circulated, the unarmed Black man—who reportedly was there to break up a fight—was walking back to his vehicle while being followed by police. While he was reaching into his car, an officer grabbed his shirt and shot him several times in the back; he was also reportedly tasered. According to Blake’s attorney Ben Crump, Blake’s three sons were in the car at the time of his shooting. While CNN reported that Blake is in stable condition after being treated for his injuries in an intensive care unit, a report from the Chicago Sun Times writes that Blake’s father says he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Common, Cardi B, and LeBron James are just a few of the many celebrities who spoke out on their social media pages to demand justice in Blake’s case.

“Wow this is SICKENING ! I can’t believe it !” wrote Cardi on her Instagram page in the caption of the graphic video of Blake’s shooting. “What’s going to be the excuse now? They just don’t give a fuck nomore.” James added on Twitter, “And y’all wonder why we say what we say about the Police!! Someone please tell me WTF is this???!!! Exactly another black man being targeted. This shit is so wrong and so sad!! Feel so sorry for him, his family and OUR PEOPLE!! We want JUSTICE.”

Other big names are providing their fans and followers with links on how to help Blake and his family. Michael B. Jordan shared an informational post on his Instagram Story regarding how to get in touch with Kenosha and Wisconsin state officials. Singer Demi Lovato provided phone numbers for the Kenosha city attorney, mayor and city administration, as well as the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“Even if someone does have a criminal record, the police are not paid executioners who can take it upon themselves to shoot someone in the back SEVEN TIMES at point blank range,” wrote activist Munroe Bergdorf on Twitter. “It’s not up to the police to play court, judge, jury and executioner. That is not their job.” She added, “Furthermore, white gunmen frequently commit mass murder - notably school shootings - the police manage to detain them without a scratch, let alone seven bullets in the back or crushing their windpipe with a knee on their neck.”

