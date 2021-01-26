Lara Lovecraft: Misha Green to Make Feature Directorial Debut With New Tomb Raider Film

Misha Green arrives at the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo : Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP ( AP )

Much like her characters in Lovecraft Country, Misha Green will be all about that explorer energy with her newest project.

The creator of the hit HBO show starring Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett will be making her directorial debut in the next installation of the Tomb Raider franchise starring Alicia Vikander, Deadline reports. Green will also pen the screenplay for the MGM film. The first film starring Vikander as Lara Croft came out in 2018 and was directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug. The 2018 film grossed about $275 million at the global box office.



We don’t have any details yet on how this plotline will continue from the last film, but based on the wild-ass ride Green and her Lovecraft writers’ room took us on, it’s sure to be the action-packed adventure Tomb Raider fans are expecting.

Here’s a reminder on why Green is such a badass creator, via Deadline:



Green is the showrunner and executive producer of Lovecraft Country, alongside Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams and based on the novel by Matt Ruff. She separately wrote and is producing The Mother, which sold in a competitive situation to Netflix and is also producing Warner Brothers’ Cleopatra Jones and Makeready’s The Gilded Ones. Green previously co-created, executive produced and wrote the WGN series Underground, which broke ratings records during its first season and was the first scripted U.S. television show that focused on slavery and the Underground Railroad. Underground was nominated for four NAACP Image Awards and a TCA Award for Outstanding New Program by the Television Critics Association.

Green has also thrown her producing skills into the anticipated reboot of Candyman starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the release of which has seen a bit of bouncing around due to the global pandemic, with the latest confirmed release date being Aug. 27.



Simply put, Green is booked and busy. Based on the trajectory of her success so far, we’re sure we’ll be seeing her name in many more headlines to come.

