Land, Draft & Heat Did a Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, but They Forgot the Words

On Sunday night, Earth, Wind & Fire (EWF) was honored at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremony held at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C.

The iconic group made history becoming the first black group and first R&B group period inducted into the Kennedy Center Honors. They deserve the utmost respect for this and many more reasons, and yet at the very event dedicated to honoring them, they were thusly disrespected.



When it was confirmed The Jonas Brothers would be joining the all-star tribute to EWF (which included John Legend, Ne-Yo, Cynthia Erivo and more), this was our general sentiment:

In addition to sounding like a completely bland and whitewashed version of the electrifying band, The Jonas Brothers seemed to stumble over some of the lyrics.



You mean to tell me, this trio couldn’t even go to the white-comfortable website, Genius, and learn the correct lyrics of the song?

“I know someone who went to the #KennedyCenterHonors dress rehearsal. The Jonas Brothers didn’t know the words to ‘Boogie Wonderland’,” someone else wrote, claiming they didn’t learn the words until that very rehearsal spot, according to BET.



I couldn’t help but remember the time they performed with another legend, Stevie Wonder at the 51st Grammy Awards and forgot some of the words to “Superstition.”



C heck out their full performance via CBS’ Youtube video titled, “Jonas Brothers Make It Funky With “Boogie Wonderland” Tribute To Earth, Wind & Fire”:

Narrator: It was not any type of funky, whatsoever. And if you want to cleanse your palate, here’s the official version: