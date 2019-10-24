Lamar Odom Says He Dumped Taraji for Khloe. We’d Heard Things Went Down a Bit Differently

Didn’t we almost have it all? When love was all we had worth giving? Those were the questions many were left asking after hearing that Lamar Odom ended his relationship with Taraji P. Henson to pursue an ultimately doomed one with Khloe Kardashian in 2009 (h/t Buzzfeed). W hile appearing on TV One’s Uncensored, Odom calls his time with Henson “the most significant relationship as a grown-up that [he’d] had with a black woman, ” b ut it was his admission of a love triangle that instantly went viral. (We’re assuming it was initially unearthed in Odom’s recent memoir, Darkness to Light, but we haven’t read it, so...*Kanye shrug*).

Okay, so...we totally agree that Odom was an immature punk, and perhaps his version of events is true. But some of us who were alive and paying attention in 2009 might remember things a bit differently. Memory is a fickle mistress, but according to Perez Hilton, former Fox Sports radio host Matt “Money” Smith once publicly reported that Lamar actually proposed to Taraji before Khloe—and the actress turned him down.

Advertisement

Per Perez, circa 2009:

Is Khloe Kardashian actually Lamar Odom‘s rebound wife???? Former Lakers radio host Matt “Money” Smith dropped the bomb on Fox Sports Radio’s Petros and Money Show that Lamar had been dating who sources believe to be Oscar-nominated actress Taraji Henson mere weeks before hooking up with/proposing to Khloe!! And proposed to her as well!!!!!! But Henson was scared off by Odom’s quickie proposal! Although Smith refused to name names, he said that Odom was “madly in love with another young lady [Henson] no less than one week before he met Khloe and asked that young lady to marry him and she said, ‘Whoa, slow down.’” Odom sure sounds eager to settle down! Wonder why! And more importantly, does Khloe know about this??????

Slow down, indeed.

I personally recall this story making the rounds a decade ago, though the now-engaged Henson has remained gracefully mum on the subject since. But in spite of our professed disinterest in most things Kardashian-adjacent, we have found ourselves wondering which version of events is closest to the truth. It’ll likely all be revealed on a future ep of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, since Khloe apparently also teased a reunion with Lamar on last Sunday’s episode (h/t Us Weekly).

Ahh, what a tangled web we weave when we (allegedly) propose simultaneously!