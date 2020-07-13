Knife Fight: Vivica A. Fox Wants Quentin Tarantino to Cast Zendaya as Her Daughter in Possible Kill Bill 3

Filed to: if you still feel raw about it i'll be waiting

Vivica A. Fox, left, attends The Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.; Ambrosia Kelley in Kill Bill (2003); Zendaya, right, attends the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Photo : John Sciulli/Getty Images for Neuro Brands ( Getty Images ) , Frazer Harrison/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

My name is Tonja Stidhum and I am a Kill Bill stan.

In fact, after seeing the ending to the amazing fight sequence between Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) and The Bride aka Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman), I immediately yearned for what was obviously to come in the foreshadowing exchange between Beatrix and Vernita’s daughter, Nikki (Ambrosia Kelley).

Kill Bill Vol. 1 Movie Clip - Your Mother Had it Coming / YouTube

After defeating Vernita, The Bride stands in the threshold in front of Nikki, who stares as The Bride tells her, “It was not my intention to do this in front of you. For that, I’m sorry. But you can take my word for it, your mother had it coming. When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.”



Advertisement

After seeing Kill Bill Vol. 2 in 2004, I was salivating. I had heard rumor after rumor that writer-director Quentin Tarantino wanted to continue the storyline of Nikki, focusing on the inevitable revenge she would exact on The Bride. Hell, he’s lucky Twitter wasn’t invented at the time, because I would’ve been @-ing him every damn day asking when it was happening.



“I just had dinner with Uma Thurman last night,” Tarantino told Andy Cohen in a 2019 interview. “We were at a really cool Japanese restaurant. I do have an idea of what I would do with [‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’]. That was the whole thing, conquering the concept. What has happened to The Bride since then? And what do I want to do?”



Advertisement

“I didn’t just want to come up with some cockamamie adventure. [The character] doesn’t deserve that,” Tarantino added. “The Bride has fought long and hard. I have an idea now that could be interesting. I still wouldn’t do it for a little bit. It would be at least three years from now. It is definitely in the cards.”



According to Variety, Vernita herself, Ms. Fox, has one currently poppin’ actress in mind: Zendaya.



“So I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green light this project,” Fox told NME in a recent interview. “Her and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her.”



This is all assuming Kelley isn’t acting any longer, that is...because she could easily just reprise the role.



Advertisement

“Hopefully now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track,” Fox added.



As I said, I’ve been obsessing over this possible trilogy (especially as Tarantino has expressed he plans to retire soon), but as I’ve gotten older, I can’t help but admit how hesitant I am for this to happen given what I’ve learned about him and his behavior on set via a 2018 New York Times feature op-ed and interview with Thurman. We can get into how white male directors have been lauded for their devious procedures to get the “best” out of their actors, only for those actions to be written off as quirky or, worse yet, genius. But, maybe that’s another blog for another day.



Advertisement

That said, I’m conflicted. Of course, the stan in me wants this story to be told, but I’m only accepting a completely safe and trusting set for all actors and crew involved...or nothing.

