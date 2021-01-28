Kirk Franklin, Sony Music Combine Super Powers to Bring Us Some Good Words

Image : Sony

Pastors have a tendency to be a bit long-winded. But when you need your soul fed, there’s no better chef than sanctified superstar Kirk Franklin. That’s why it should come as no surprise that the 16-time Grammy award-winning artist is bringing his gift of gab to the wonderful world of podcasts.

According to Deadline, the “Looking for You” entertainer is partnering with Sony Music Entertainment to deliver Good Words with Kirk Franklin on February 9. The show will feature “intimate conversations exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world” among the likes of guests H.E.R, Glennon Doyle, Kelly Rowland and Pharrell Williams.

Aside from discussions centered around race, religion, politics, music and self-expression, the legendary songwriter-producer will also compose original music for the show.

“I want to bring you something really special from my heart, it’s called Good Words with Kirk Franklin. Now this a podcast where I’ll be having candid conversations about faith,” he said in a statement. “These are conversations that are heartfelt. And you know me, it’s going to be funny.”

Entertainment value aside, it’s also guaranteed to provide listeners with an enlightening experience.

Audio entertainment company Spoke Media, which will also be involved in the production of the show, took to Twitter to express its own excitement at the forthcoming podcast.

“We’ve got a new show coming with @kirkfranklin and we are PSYCHED!” the company tweeted from its official account on Thursday. “Uncle Kirk is an absolute dream and exactly the kind of joyful and curious person we need more of right now. Check out this beautiful trailer today, and get ready for ep1 coming Feb 9th!”

Franklin himself kept it short and sweet in announcing his new show.

“Thankful,” he posted on Instagram.

With the entertainment industry in limbo as a result of the coronavirus, it’s no surprise that so many entertainers have pivoted to podcasting and other platforms to keep their lights on. But with Franklin, this feels like a natural progression that his friends and fans will be thankful for.

Good Words with Kirk Franklin premieres on February 9 on your podcast platform of choice.