The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Television

Kenya Barris Has a New-ish Spinoff and It’s Old-ish; Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne to Star

Tonja Renée Stidhum
old-ish
old-ish jenifer lewis laurence fishburne kenya barris abc black-ish spinoff Matthew A. Cherry election animation
Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in Black-ish Episode 621 “Love Boat”
Photo: ABC/Bonnie Osborne

The Kenya Barris Cinematic Universe (KBCU) continues and this time, we’re focusing on the OGs!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC is officially developing Old-ish, the third spinoff of the popular franchise that began with Black-ish. The upcoming series will star Jenifer Lewis (as Ruby Johnson) and Laurence Fishburne (as Earl “Pops” Johnson).

Barris did say he had one more -Ish series in his back pocket. Now we know!

THR gives more scoop on the spinoff:

The spinoff will follow Ruby and Earl as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of L.A., they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.

Lewis took to Twitter shortly after the news was announced, expressing her excitement for the new venture.

“I’m so happy. A lifelong dream come true. Thank you all for your support and love throughout the years,” she wrote, thanking Barris, as well.

THR adds:

Fishburne—who has been an exec producer on Black-ish since its start—has been a recurring player on the series and appeared in more than 60 of the comedy’s 141 episodes thus far, while Lewis was promoted from recurring to series regular in season two.

Barris, who departed ABC for a lucrative overall deal with Netflix in August 2018, will pen the script and exec produce alongside Fishburne, Anderson and Artists First’s E. Brian Dobbins. Lewis will be credited as a producer. The single-camera comedy hails from ABC Signature, Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy and Barris’ Khalabo Ink Society.

Though I was initially hoping for a Diane (Marsai Martin) spinoff, this is just as good! Plus, the mini-mogul may be too busy these days with her own glowed-up goals. With these two legends taking the spotlight, we can definitely look forward to more of their unforgettable chemistry and wit.

The one that started it all, Black-ish, will be airing a two-part special as a pre-game to their 7th season premiere, directed by Oscar-winner Matthew A. Cherry. The stand-alone special, which is election-themed and partially animated, will debut on ABC on Oct. 4.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

DISCUSSION