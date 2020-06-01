Kendrick Sampson, Jamie Foxx and More Celebrities Who Have Joined the George Floyd Protest Frontlines

Kendrick Sampson on June 07, 2019, in Los Angeles, Calif. ; Jamie Foxx on December 17, 2019, in New York City. Photo : David Livingston ( Getty Images ) , Cindy Ord ( Getty Images for SiriusXM )

There are some that talk the talk and there are others who walk the walk… literally, on the ground during a protest.

I’ve already written about several ways in which celebrities have been using their platform to recently speak out against police brutality and racially-based hate crimes, inform the masses and support (or critique) the ways in which protestors have chosen to fight for justice.

However, I must also include the celebrities who have joined the movement and become protestors themselves. Though it was the enraging killing of George Floyd that kicked things off this past week, the honoring of other black victims such as Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were, of course, integrated into the mission, as well.



According to Deadline, actor and activist Kendrick Sampson (Insecure) joined a Los Angeles protest on Saturday and confirmed he was struck seven times with rubber bullets as police officers attempted to break up the crowd in the area.



“[The officer] didn’t try to ricochet the bullets of the ground—one tactic—he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons. My boy has stitches,” Sampson tweeted in the aftermath.



In fact, Sampson has a pretty thorough account of everything that went down that day on his Instagram page.



Jamie Foxx was also seen on the ground in Minneapolis, Minn., where he gave an impassioned speech to fellow protestors. “All I wanted to do is let you know that we’re not afraid to stand...we’re not afraid of the moment,” Foxx said, calling out the hypocrisy of police force against black people in comparison to white people.

Nick Cannon also posted a few pics from where he joined the Minneapolis protest, as well as a tribute video to Floyd.

Additionally, Lil Yachty joined the Atlanta protest led by Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown and spoke to the crowd noting, “Whether you’re black, whether you’re white, green, yellow or purple, we’re together, we’re a family and we’re going to show ‘em what it takes.”

Last but certainly not least, Indya Moore (Pose) has also been on the ground in Chicago joining the fight as well, according to Janet Mock.

“Indya Moore is on the ground in Chicago worried about their loved one’s safety. Malcolm London is a young activist in Chicago who was violently arrested alongside two comrades tonight. They rightly do not trust them in CPD custody,” Mock tweeted, urging citizens to contact Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.



Fight the power, indeed.

